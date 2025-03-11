Every company has a product roadmap of some kind. It’s true for 2-person startups and 200,000-person mega-companies. But after that, the disagreements begin…

What is a product roadmap?

How should it be used?

How often should it be updated?

How is it leveraged across an organization?

And so on…

I ran a survey to dig into the topic of product roadmaps. I got 79 responses and a lot of great answers (many of the questions were long form and very detailed). The results were very interesting…

1. Who Completed the Survey?

First, let’s look at who participated in the survey so we understand the break down.

Company Size & Number of Product Managers

Most respondents work at companies between 1-50 people, but the diversity was decent, includin…