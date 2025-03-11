A Deep Dive on Product Roadmaps
I ran a survey to learn everything I could about product roadmaps. Here are the results... (#91)
Every company has a product roadmap of some kind. It’s true for 2-person startups and 200,000-person mega-companies. But after that, the disagreements begin…
What is a product roadmap?
How should it be used?
How often should it be updated?
How is it leveraged across an organization?
And so on…
I ran a survey to dig into the topic of product roadmaps. I got 79 responses and a lot of great answers (many of the questions were long form and very detailed). The results were very interesting…
I want to thank a few people for helping me shape the survey, including Yana Welinder (CEO, Kraftful), Chris Chae (VP Product, Neo Financial), Vincent Liu (Lead Product Manager, Square), Oz Nazilli (Founder, PMF Studio) and Pawel Huryn (Author, The Product Compass).
1. Who Completed the Survey?
First, let’s look at who participated in the survey so we understand the break down.
Company Size & Number of Product Managers
Most respondents work at companies between 1-50 people, but the diversity was decent, includin…
