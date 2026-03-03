Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

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Aldo de Jong's avatar
Aldo de Jong
Mar 3

Hey Ben, quite cool, going to try out Twos! Quick question, on this “My two adult children were home from university last week. We got to talking about AI, because I’m hacking away using tools like Lovable, Claude Code and others to build stuff I never thought possible on my own. I’m like a kid in a candy store.

They have a different opinion, and it’s not hugely positive.

Why?” What was their opinion and what did they say was the why?” I am really curious how the new generation is coping with the tsunami of change coming our way.

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Margaret Glover's avatar
Margaret Glover
Mar 3

Hey Ben, I was so excited to see your Substack this morning. I was wondering about this project the other day and I’m so happy to see it’s live.

Heads up that the generated code isn’t working for me in TestFlight (doesn’t want to accept numbers). I can’t wait to try Twos! (Love the name as well 💕)

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