Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AIMT's avatar
AIMT
4d

Exactly this. You mention model upgrades burning 25-35% more tokens straight onto margins — that’s the invisible line item problem: nobody budgets for a model swap wrecking unit economics until it’s already happened.

Built a free calculator for exactly this (feature-level LLM margin, no token cost since it’s API-read-only): https://www.aimargintracker.com/tools/margin-calculator?lang=en

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Yoskovitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture