Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex H's avatar
Alex H
3h

❤️🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Levi Dvorak's avatar
Levi Dvorak
3hEdited

Thanks for sharing Ben, I lost my dad in May and the whole process is brutal. I highly recommend "A grief observed" by C. S. Lewis - I found it to be a great read.

Wishing you the best throughout your journey, lean on those around you!

All the best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Yoskovitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture