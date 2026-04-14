Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

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Joseph Fung
Apr 14

100% agreed with the volume of new startups, and how many of them are going to fail.

I think there’s another question that’s missing, though. These days I’m asking founders “What was previously too expensive to scale, but is now doable with AI, for your customers?”

If they don’t have an answer, it means they either don’t know enough about their customers, or the solution may not be impactful enough to stand out in an increasingly noisy space.

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