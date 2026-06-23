Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

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Rini Kothari's avatar
Rini Kothari
Jun 24

thanks for this! the investor angle is important but the part that gets missed is the team. When a founder goes quiet, the team reads every signal. Key people start interviewing. Decisions slow to a crawl because nobody knows what's sanctioned anymore.

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1 reply by Ben Yoskovitz
William Brown's avatar
William Brown
Jun 23

Insightful article, well worth a read for any current or budding business founders

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1 reply by Ben Yoskovitz
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