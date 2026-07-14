Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

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Rini Kothari's avatar
Rini Kothari
5d

the internal consistency test is the one I'd run first, before touching CAC or conversion numbers. most orgs think they're aligned because everyone nods along in the same roadmap review... ask three leaders separately what the ideal customer looks like and you'll usually get three different answers ..

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