Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

The role personality seeding is clever, especially the euphemisms library for each type. I've built similar translation layers before and the hardest part is always maintaing tone consistency when switching between "what they say" and "what they mean." The part about vibe coding while tired really tracks, I've shipped stuff late at night that seemed great untilmorning.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Yoskovitz
Jason Kealey's avatar
Jason Kealey
2d

Coming soon: if you need extra generation credits, please watch these ads from our sponsors while waiting on the AI

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Yoskovitz
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Yoskovitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture