Focused Chaos

Neural Foundry
Jan 6

Solid piece. The 'accidental architecture' framing is spot on - I've seen this play out when prototypes suddenly become production apps and nobody realized they hardcoded environment-specific stuff everywhere. The test harness point particularly landed for me because last month I had to retrofiting testing into an AI-generated feature and it took way longer than building tests upfront wouldve. One thing I'd add: versioning gets messy too when the system doesn't account for schema changes from day one.

Karl Wirth
Jan 6

Thank you! This is excellent. I like the system sketch and 1 pager. We work now in 1 plan document which starts like a very stripped down PRD but just headers and bullets (what building, why, key use cases, features). Then we add into that the how and implementation plan including sometimes diagrams, mockups, data-models if needed. We build all this with Claude Code and iterate on it with Claude Code. Then we have Claude Code implement it, using this plan, and updating the plan as it goes. This has worked really well for us.

