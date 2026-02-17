Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Manes's avatar
Laura Manes
Feb 17Edited

Well said. I would add that hiring 20-somethings who have already normalized using AI in their daily lives can be a huge benefit to organizations, as they will be much more adaptive and receptive to integrating it into their workflows -- and can teach us old folks how it's done.

Watching how my teenaged son leverages AI to create custom study quizzes for him tailored to the subject areas he's weakest in really opened my eyes to how much young people already figured out how to turn AI into a personalized teacher. This is easily translatable to the workplace, and I love having my own AI usage coaches living under my own roof.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Yoskovitz
vlad's avatar
vlad
3d

this is an excellent post. the posts you write and post have a lot of thinking behind them.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Yoskovitz
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Yoskovitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture