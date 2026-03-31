Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

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Sharique Nisar's avatar
Sharique Nisar
5d

The line that stuck with me is that the skills aren't in the tool, the tool accelerates the skills. You have to build the judgment first, or the acceleration just moves you faster in the wrong direction. That's true for product management and pretty much everything else AI touches.

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