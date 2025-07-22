Focused Chaos

Massimo
Two things that I've been asking myself are:

1) has Vibecoding/co-pilots raised the bar for what users expect out an "early" MVP? But in most cases, users now expect some polish even in the first version.

2) bringing users in: I love microtesting with ads from day 1. But how careful should we be with interpreting early data when the product is still in CVP (crappy viable product) stage and avoid giving up when instead you have some signs of life?

Juan Salas-Romer
Very thoughtful article with actionable insights. Thank you. Mind if I feature this article in my newsletter? I help founders gain clarity and momentum by sharing the tools, tech and strategy to build smarter. This is right up my alley

