Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

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Brent Harrison's avatar
Brent Harrison
5d

Hi Ben. Great share and perspective on bottlenecks and the durability/longevity of tools. Your experience mirrors my own path: ChatGPT was the on-ramp for anything more involved than a basic internet search, and led me to configuring 10 customGPTs across different parts of my life (e.g. product strategy, travel planning, a financial sounding board, etc.) showed me which ones actually deserved to become real agents. Now I'm migrating those into Claude: Cowork for the ongoing contextual learning & works; Code for the agentic apps that have earned the right to actually launch. Similar arc you describe, just a different starting stack. (P.S. I helped my wife build a vacation rental site on Lovable. And I kicked the tires on Cursor during vibe coding's 5-minutes of hype/fame, but finding Claude is suitable and easier to have a single dashboard covering my general use cases, as per above).

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