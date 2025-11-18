Focused Chaos

Focused Chaos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Disser's avatar
Jim Disser
Nov 18

This thinking applies to developing any business! You run out of energy and resources if you try and spread them across too broad a market. Great article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Yoskovitz
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Yoskovitz
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture