I started blogging in 2006 (on a different platform.) Eight-hundred and eighty seven posts later, I thought it was time to start again.

My goal with Focused Chaos is to share my experience, insights and ideas around startups. There’s lots of content out there, but I’ve been around the block (a few times) and am both a founder and funder. Currently, I’m a Founding Partner @ Highline Beta, a venture studio and VC fund. Highline Beta is my startup (6+ years in the making), and as a venture studio we are co-founders in many of the startups we invest in. We start from the earliest stage possible.

Prior to Highline Beta, I was VP Product at VarageSale and VP Product at GoInstant (acq. Salesforce). I co-founded Year One Labs (which incubated 5 consumer startups, one of which was acquired by Airbnb.) There are a few other startups in there too, along with 17 angel investments.

In 2013, I co-authored Lean Analytics with Alistair Croll. People are still buying the book and getting value from it. It still puts a smile on my face when I get a message from someone that Lean Analytics helped them.

I hope to provide practical, actionable advice; stuff you can use immediately as a startup founder, startup employee or investor. And perhaps I can shed some light on “how the other side really operates” for both founders and funders, since I live squarely in both worlds, every day.

